Six new homes are to built in School Lane in the Gallatown where the Gunner Club used to stand.

The social club shut in 2019 and was subsequently demolished, marking the end of an era for a venue which hosted the best show bands from across the UK who played to huge crowds. It was a go-to destination for numerous functions as well as hosting many sports clubs. - and was one of the biggest social clubs in the Lang Toun.

The Gunners closed as numbers dwindled, making the building unviable. Now developer, Brian Allan, from Coaltown Of Wemyss, has been given the go-ahead to start work building six new homes. His application was rubber-stamped by the west and central planning committee this week overcoming half a dozen objections regarding loss of privacy, more traffic movement, pedestrian safety and the impact the new homes could have on local GP surgeries and schools.

The former Gunner Club in Kirkcaldy - the site will now become housing

The land, which suits in the shadow of Fife Ice Arena, will soon have of two-storey four-bedroom detached properties, and a seven-bedroom detached house complete with a granny flat.

A report to councillors said: “The proposal would bring an existing brownfield site in a prominent location within Kirkcaldy back into use which would in turn improve the visual appearance of the site itself and the wider surrounding environment.”