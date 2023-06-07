News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023

Gunner Club: houses to be built on site of famous Kirkcaldy social club

The site of one of Kirkcaldy’s most famous clubs is set to be turned into a housing development.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 14:54 BST

Six new homes are to built in School Lane in the Gallatown where the Gunner Club used to stand.

The social club shut in 2019 and was subsequently demolished, marking the end of an era for a venue which hosted the best show bands from across the UK who played to huge crowds. It was a go-to destination for numerous functions as well as hosting many sports clubs. - and was one of the biggest social clubs in the Lang Toun.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Gunners closed as numbers dwindled, making the building unviable. Now developer, Brian Allan, from Coaltown Of Wemyss, has been given the go-ahead to start work building six new homes. His application was rubber-stamped by the west and central planning committee this week overcoming half a dozen objections regarding loss of privacy, more traffic movement, pedestrian safety and the impact the new homes could have on local GP surgeries and schools.

The former Gunner Club in Kirkcaldy - the site will now become housingThe former Gunner Club in Kirkcaldy - the site will now become housing
The former Gunner Club in Kirkcaldy - the site will now become housing
Most Popular

The land, which suits in the shadow of Fife Ice Arena, will soon have of two-storey four-bedroom detached properties, and a seven-bedroom detached house complete with a granny flat.

A report to councillors said: “The proposal would bring an existing brownfield site in a prominent location within Kirkcaldy back into use which would in turn improve the visual appearance of the site itself and the wider surrounding environment.”

Councillors approved the application,. Subject to some conditions put forward by officers.

Related topics:KirkcaldyCouncillors