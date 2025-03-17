Gym plan unveiled for former garage in St Andrews

A former garage could be turned into a new gym if councillors give their approval.

A planning application to change the use of Unit 3 at Tom Stewart Lane, St Andrews, has been submitted to Fife Council by Kirsty Roberts. She runs The Pink Side Health & Fitness in Cupar and Wormit which provides one-to-one personal training space, private consultation space and small group training.

Her plans are to turn the vacant unit into a fitness gym using freestanding equipment, including suspended ropes.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the application, said: “The numbers of gym users and coaches within the building at any one time will be low given the sizeable floorspace needed for each participant. The proposal is to use the central space within the unit as gym activity space with the west side of the unit occupied by the wc, entrance door, reception/office desk area, bicycle storage and general store. There would be gym storage along the entire east side of the unit.”

The aim is to use the existing Pink Side model for the new development to provide facilities for new clients local to St Andrews, including students. The applicant said there were no suitable premises within the town centre.

The proposal is to operate between 6.00am and 7.30pm, but with limited occupation during this time, with three classes per day at set times and limited to members only. It is anticipated that most gym members would attend from 5.30pm onwards, based on experience from the other locations.

The statement added: “The type of gym activity promoted requires a large floorspace for each participant, with limited gym equipment used and the emphasis on functional movements, requiring a large working area for safety purposes.

“A building with sufficient height for the use of ropes is also required, making steel frame industrial type units ideal for this type of gym. Given the level of supervision and coaching required, along with the large space needed for each participant, it is anticipated that building occupancy would not exceed 14 at any one time.”

Councillors will consider the application in due course.