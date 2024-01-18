Headstone inspections and improvement works underway at Pittenweem cemetery
Routine safety inspections of headstones and remedial work to dangerous elements of a boundary wall are underway.
The work is being carried out by Fife Council and signage advising of the inspections will be placed around the cemetery.
Any headstones that are found to require attention will be made safe as sympathetically as possible by the survey team. In a small number of instances, it may be necessary to fence off larger memorials until specialist contractors have had an opportunity to inspect them.
Liz Murphy, Fife Council’s service manager for bereavement services, said: “Fife Council has a duty of care to provide a safe environment in each of our 115 cemeteries and churchyards for both the public who visit them and council staff who work there. I'd encourage local people who have kin within this cemetery to get in touch so that we can keep them advised of any remedial work required.
“I'd also urge members of the public to be respectful in and around cemeteries and to report any concerns regarding cemetery safety to Fife Council.”
For more information, contact Liz Murphy by emailing [email protected] or calling 01592 583524 during office hours.