News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson

Heat pump upgrades planned across five Fife primary schools

Fife Council is seeking heat pump upgrades across five local primary schools in an effort to meet its climate targets.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 16:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cowdenbeath’s Hill Of Beath Primary and Nursery School; North Queensferry Primary; Crossgates Primary; Cairneyhill Primary; and Saline Primary and Nursery School are all earmarked for the installation of new air source heat pumps.

They are designed to provide a “minimum 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from the current building plant heating system.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ina planning application, the council’s education service said the projects are all part of the council’s decarbonisation commitment.

Hill Of Beath, North Queensferry, Crossgates, Cairneyhill and Saline are all earmarked for the installation of new air source heat pumps. (Pics: Google Maps)Hill Of Beath, North Queensferry, Crossgates, Cairneyhill and Saline are all earmarked for the installation of new air source heat pumps. (Pics: Google Maps)
Hill Of Beath, North Queensferry, Crossgates, Cairneyhill and Saline are all earmarked for the installation of new air source heat pumps. (Pics: Google Maps)
Most Popular

Alternative Heat Ltd has been appointed by Fife Council to operate as a contractor on the design and installation of air source heat pumps across multiple public buildings,” a planning statement said. “All projects are to be delivered as part of Fife Council's climate action plan in its commitment to decarbonise as rapidly as possible, following a climate emergency declaration in September 2019 and with a set target for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.”

The pumps will reduce the schools current gas usage and the greenhouse gas emissions generated by the existing gas boiler systems. They would be sited on level surfaces on each campus and fenced off.

The education service has applied for permission individually across all five schools.

Related topics:Fife CouncilFife