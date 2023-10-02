Heat pump upgrades planned across five Fife primary schools

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cowdenbeath’s Hill Of Beath Primary and Nursery School; North Queensferry Primary; Crossgates Primary; Cairneyhill Primary; and Saline Primary and Nursery School are all earmarked for the installation of new air source heat pumps.

They are designed to provide a “minimum 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from the current building plant heating system.”

Ina planning application, the council’s education service said the projects are all part of the council’s decarbonisation commitment.

Alternative Heat Ltd has been appointed by Fife Council to operate as a contractor on the design and installation of air source heat pumps across multiple public buildings,” a planning statement said. “All projects are to be delivered as part of Fife Council's climate action plan in its commitment to decarbonise as rapidly as possible, following a climate emergency declaration in September 2019 and with a set target for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.”

The pumps will reduce the schools current gas usage and the greenhouse gas emissions generated by the existing gas boiler systems. They would be sited on level surfaces on each campus and fenced off.