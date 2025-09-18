High rise flats across Fife get new 24/7 CCTV concierge hub

A new CCTV hub which provides a 24/7 concierge service for all high rise flats across Fife has been officially opened.

A £360,000 investment from Fife Council, the hub is based at the council's Halbeath depot and will enhance the service already provided for tenants and residents across the region.

Housing staff work shifts to provide cover into the evening, at weekends and through the night, monitoring the CCTV in each block from the hub and carrying out regular foot patrols out of hours so issues can be dealt with on the spot.

Councillor Altany Craik explained: "The new hub means we are now able to deliver a 24/7 service to our tenants and residents using the latest technology.

Cllr Altany Craik and Jane Paterson at the new CCTV hub (Pic: Fife Council)placeholder image
Cllr Altany Craik and Jane Paterson at the new CCTV hub (Pic: Fife Council)

"I'm delighted to officially open this fantastic new resource. This is something that tenants have been asking for and I'm confident the new service will help make them feel more safe and secure at home.

Service manager Joan Lamie added: "We are now able to respond more quickly to any incidents and will continue to work closely with other services to address issues in the blocks. The CCTV footage will also help us investigate reports of vandalism, anti-social behaviour and fly tipping and keep areas safe."

