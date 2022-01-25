High Street: Bollards plan to keep cars out of Kirkcaldy’s pedestrianised zone

Local councillors have backed plans to potentially introduce the system at the west end of the route amid ongoing concerns motorists are continuing to flout restrictions put in place for public safety.

The system is likely to cost up to £40,000 to install and incur annual costs of around £4,000, but members of Kirkcaldy’s area committee believe the mechanical bollards at what used to be known as ‘Burton’s Corner’ will be the best way to alleviate the situation.

A feasibility study will now be drawn up and the outcome will be presented to councillors in March.

The approach is being looked at as a result of motorists misusing the High Street, with all vehicles - apart from blue badge holders or commercial vehicles - supposed to be prohibited from entering and parking in the pedestrian zone between 11am and 5pm on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Signage and temporary measures have not had the desired effect, prompting councillors to look for a more permanent method of control.

Other solutions explored included a manually operated arm barrier costing around £5,000 and an automatic arm barrier which could cost up to £9,000, but those were discounted for “safety and aesthetics” reasons.

The favoured system - commonplace in many towns and cities - could see three bollards installed which, when lowered, would be housed in a socket buried in the pavement to a depth of around one metre.

The likelihood is that they will be timed to rise and fall in line with the High Street’s Traffic Regulation Orders.

There will be the facility for the bollards to be opened for emergency access.

Meanwhile, further work is to be done on a plan which would see any traffic using the High Street diverted via Tolbooth Street - again to stop the route being used as a rat run.

Council officials are to consult with businesses and residents over plans to close the High Street to vehicles between Kirk Wynd and Tolbooth Street and report back to the March committee.

