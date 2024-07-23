A listed churchyard and church wall is in need of repairs in Kilmany, and Fife Council has officially secured permission to fix it.

The historic cemetery walls at Kilmany Parish Churchyard are due for repairs, and Fife Council has just recently secured planning permission to see it through.

The walls border the A-listed Kilmany Church, but the churchyard and cemetery itself is B-listed as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning report stated that the “areas in question” are in “poor condition” and in need of prepare to preserve the walls for the future.

“The proposed works ensure the listed building remains protected and enhanced as similar closely matching stones which would repair the broken stones and appropriate pointing mixes would also be applied,” the planning decision report stated.

“Ultimately, this proposed work is also essential in ensuring the longevity of the listed building where there is existing clear evidence to demonstrate that the areas in question are in poor condition and are badly worn and stained.”

According to British Listed Buildings, the Kilmany Parish Churchyard is a B-listed “rubble-walled enclosure with a good collection of tombstones from late 17th century onwards”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The historic wall repairs will consist of lime pointing and masonry consolidation, and it will ensure the overall structural stability of the walls.

However, it’s not the first time that the council has received planning permission to repair the walls. They were previously approval in 2021, but the application has since expired.

This application is a renewal of previous consents which were granted in 2021.