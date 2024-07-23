Historic cemetery walls to be repaired in Kilmany
The historic cemetery walls at Kilmany Parish Churchyard are due for repairs, and Fife Council has just recently secured planning permission to see it through.
The walls border the A-listed Kilmany Church, but the churchyard and cemetery itself is B-listed as well.
A planning report stated that the “areas in question” are in “poor condition” and in need of prepare to preserve the walls for the future.
“The proposed works ensure the listed building remains protected and enhanced as similar closely matching stones which would repair the broken stones and appropriate pointing mixes would also be applied,” the planning decision report stated.
“Ultimately, this proposed work is also essential in ensuring the longevity of the listed building where there is existing clear evidence to demonstrate that the areas in question are in poor condition and are badly worn and stained.”
According to British Listed Buildings, the Kilmany Parish Churchyard is a B-listed “rubble-walled enclosure with a good collection of tombstones from late 17th century onwards”.
The historic wall repairs will consist of lime pointing and masonry consolidation, and it will ensure the overall structural stability of the walls.
However, it’s not the first time that the council has received planning permission to repair the walls. They were previously approval in 2021, but the application has since expired.
This application is a renewal of previous consents which were granted in 2021.
In this case, Fife Council has three years to start on repairs, and they have permission to repair the historic cemetery walls and trim back the trees to “ensure the character and appearance of the listed building”.
