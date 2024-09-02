Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Inverkeithing Market Cross could be dismantled, restored and relocated to a more prominent position in the Market Square.

Fife Council has again asked for permission to relocate and refurbish the Cross, which is believed to be one of the oldest in Scotland.

If the plans are approved, it would be dismantled and restored before being relocated to a more central and prominent place within Inverkeithing’s Market Square.

The historic cross’s main column and coats of arms are believed to date from 1398. The unicorn finial was added later in 1688.

Fife Council wants permission to move the historic Mercat Cross (Pics: Submitted)

According to a condition report from 2019, the landmark is in need of conservation works to keep it in good condition for the future. With three large, vertical cracks, the condition report stated that the lower shaft section is the area that exhibits the “main concerns”.

The cracks have also been previously repaired, but the fills have “long since failed and are allowing water ingress and the potential for freeze/thaw cycles.”

Experts are unsure how significant these cracks are for the landmark, and they’re not sure if they are compromising the “structural integrity at present”. The paint on the unicorn finial is also “likely trapping moisture” to the stone, and it is also “cracking and/or flaking over much of the carving”.

There are also cracks in the sandstone running across the front sundial face, but the severity won’t be understood until the paint is removed.

The council has proposed the restoration as part of the Inverkeithing Urban Realm Project, and according to planning papers, it’s not the first time the council has asked for or received permission for this project.

In 2020, in the midst of the pandemic the council was granted permission to restore and relocate the landmark. However, the project never materialised and planning permission has now lapsed. Councillors will consider the proposals in due course.