News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Historic Fife house unveils plans for further upgrades

A historic B listed estate house in Fife is planning further renovations and upgrades.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 20th Jul 2023, 08:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 08:58 BST

Auchtermuchty’s 18th century Rossie House first secured Fife Council permission to carry out work in 2021. It has now submitted proposals further work.

Simpson & Brown Architects have submitted a planning application on behalf of Mr & Mrs A&C Thomson for alterations to external rainwater and soil vent pipework, internal door alterations, the addition of CCTV, and the replacement of a broken lift within an existing lift shaft.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The works have started onsite under the previous listed building consent This new application includes adjustments considered as works develop onsite,” planning papers explained.

Rossie House (Pic: Contributed)Rossie House (Pic: Contributed)
Rossie House (Pic: Contributed)
Most Popular

Rossie House is a category B listed house located to the east of Auchtermuchty in Fife. The original house dates from the early 18th century and was extended and altered in the 18th and 20th century. It is currently used as a restaurant, wedding venue, and estate. The Backhouse Rossie Estate website advertises a historic walled garden, the Backhouse Kitchen restaurant, and the Garden View cottage which is available for “short stays onsite.

Mary Queen of Scots, to whom the current owners are related, hunted wild boar on the land at Rossie during her frequent visits to nearby Falkland Palace.”

Previous approved alterations included the removal and replacement of a modern side extension on the east side of the building; door and window alterations; internal alterations to form a new kitchen, dining room, powder room and laundry room on the ground floor; installation of new ensuite shower rooms on the third floor and removal of a 20th century bathroom to form a new wash closet and library; general repairs and redecoration and finally, new external landscaping.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fife Council will consider the most recent planning application in due course.

Related topics:FifeMary Queen of Scots