Auchtermuchty’s 18th century Rossie House first secured Fife Council permission to carry out work in 2021. It has now submitted proposals further work.

Simpson & Brown Architects have submitted a planning application on behalf of Mr & Mrs A&C Thomson for alterations to external rainwater and soil vent pipework, internal door alterations, the addition of CCTV, and the replacement of a broken lift within an existing lift shaft.

“The works have started onsite under the previous listed building consent This new application includes adjustments considered as works develop onsite,” planning papers explained.

Rossie House (Pic: Contributed)

Rossie House is a category B listed house located to the east of Auchtermuchty in Fife. The original house dates from the early 18th century and was extended and altered in the 18th and 20th century. It is currently used as a restaurant, wedding venue, and estate. The Backhouse Rossie Estate website advertises a historic walled garden, the Backhouse Kitchen restaurant, and the Garden View cottage which is available for “short stays onsite.

“Mary Queen of Scots, to whom the current owners are related, hunted wild boar on the land at Rossie during her frequent visits to nearby Falkland Palace.”

Previous approved alterations included the removal and replacement of a modern side extension on the east side of the building; door and window alterations; internal alterations to form a new kitchen, dining room, powder room and laundry room on the ground floor; installation of new ensuite shower rooms on the third floor and removal of a 20th century bathroom to form a new wash closet and library; general repairs and redecoration and finally, new external landscaping.

