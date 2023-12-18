Historic former church in Kirkcaldy earmarked as residential accommodation

Fife Council is considering a planning application to change a C-listed gothic stone built church into housing after the shrinking congregation made the difficult decision to shut down services and sell the building earlier this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After standing on Kirkcaldy’s Anderson Street as a place of worship for 123 years, Pathhead Baptist Church could now be turned into housing. Local developer Michael Lowe has asked Fife Council for permission to change the building’s use to residential in order to bring the property back to life just months after it closed its doors for the last time.

The C-listed church made the decision to close in September due to a “failing congregation” over the last few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The current minister confirmed that the regular worshippers are only into double figures, and the church was also struggling with normal running costs,” a planning statement said. “In these circumstances, it was decided to close the church, with more suitable and cost effective premises to be found. The church officials, in light of these circumstances, then instructed a local estate agency to advertise the premises for sale on the open market.”

Pathhead Baptist Church could now be turned into housing (Pic: Google Maps)

NovaLoca - commercial estate agency - listed the “striking” gothic stone built church as “sold” in early November.

“It is also proposed to retain all the existing features, where at all possible,” a planning statement said. “The existing rubble boundary walls, with inset railings, will remain unaffected.”

According to Mr Lowe’s planning application, the church is still in need of extensive repair works, and “clearly requires comprehensive upgrading to achieve a sustainable future.”