Kirkcaldy’s Path House Medical Practice is in need of essential preservation and renovation works. A condition report found nine crucial areas of the A-listed building in need of repair.

As a result, the practice is asking for planning permission and listed building consent to preserve the property.

Path House is an A-Listed, three story tower building from 1692. The circular tower was added in the late 19th century; and the building was later renovated and converted to a nurses residence in 1979. In the 1990s, it was converted into a health centre. Now, it is in need of renovations to preserve it for future generations of Langtoun residents.

Ahead of the planning application, Path House Medical Practice appointed Wellwood Lesle Architects to write a dilapidations and conditions report outlining the work that is needed to repair and preserve the existing building. It made nine essential recommendation, and the practice is asking for planning permission to proceed.

Path House, The Path, Kirkcaldy

It is in need of general roof work to replace or repair broken and missing slates; metal roof repairs for rusted and corroded elements; wall head and cope repairs; and gutter and downpipe repairs. Architects also say that the external walls are in need of restoration work to remove the existing cement base wet dash render that was applied a few decades ago.

The cement render was applied to the outside of Path House in 1979 as part of renovation works, but architects say that it has cracked in places and doesn’t allow the walls of the building to “breathe” - which creates a breeding ground for damp and rot.

The render was fully removed for the south and west elevations in 2011, but now Path House has proposed removing it from the north and east faces as well.

If approved, the restoration work will remove this render in a four stage process which will eventually provide a stone look finish which will blend in with the south and west faces of the building. Internally, general repair and renovation is needed in two offices in the north wing where “damp and rot exist.”

Architects reported that a first floor staff room in the north has water damage and holes above a window and another first floor office in the north west corner has “extensive water damages and rot to the wall adjacent to the window.”