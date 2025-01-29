Holocaust Memorial Day: the story of five-year old Tova, a survivor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Toby Liddell and Advanced Higher History classmate, Poppy Spears, were chosen to represent Balwearie High School on a 'Lessons from Auschwitz' trip to Oświęcim, Poland in November 2024. This is their report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five year old Tova Friedman told her father she’d be a good girl over the wailing of mothers, sisters and daughters boarding the cattle-cart. The train was dark. A small window offering a slither of light, Tova was too small to see.

The ride to Auschwitz took 36 hours, no food, no water, no bathroom. For almost two days straight, Tova was surrounded by howls from women reduced to cattle, herded amongst their faeces. For many this would be their last journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The train arrived at Auschwitz, people poured out in a writhing, quivering mass. The soldiers roared in a foreign language, everyone obeyed. Nobody ran. Saliva stringed from the muzzles of German shepherds, barking in imitation of their Nazi commanders. “Mama, the dogs! They’ll eat me” Tova said, eyeing the animals who stood mirroring her at eye level.

A group of child survivors behind a barbed wire fence at the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau (Pic: Alexander Vorontsov/Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)

“Only if you run.”

The women were stripped naked, lined up in pairs, sent left or right – life or death. Their health was being assessed by the guards, Tova’s mother told her. “Do I look healthy Mama?” Her mother nodded but began gently slapping her face in an attempt to bring red life to the skin, transparent with fear. The smell of burning bodies polluted the air. Children rarely made it past the inspection, but by miracle, Tova – number 27633 - was separated from her mother and sent to the children’s barrack.

In September 1944, Tova’s sixth birthday had consisted of an immense pulsation of hunger which ran through the veins of the children’s barrack, wrapping skin neatly around small cheekbones and ribs.

Dreams of swimming in egg yolks would offer a fantasy world during her childhood nights spent in the biting cold which consumed the barracks. A single slice of bread could have been the difference between life and death. Having been passed along a sting of starving hands, Tova’s mother was able to deliver this sanctuary as a gift. Tova’s sixth birthday present was a slice of bread, which she received through the kindness of her fellow empty prisoners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January 1945, hiding amongst corpses with her mother, the pair were liberated by Russian troops, and soon migrated to the United States.

In the seventh grade Tova had her numerical tattoo on display in class, “Put that away.” her teacher instructed her, “Forget about it. You’re here now, we don’t want to hear about that.”

Tova obeyed until her mid-40s, when she started sharing her story. “They say to my face it never happened.” Tova now holds her wrist up with pride, “This is the evidence they can never take.”

Monday, January 27 is the national Holocaust Memorial Day. Please take a moment to consider the six million murdered Jews as individual people with lives, families and stories like Tova’s, rather than figures in a statistic. People rather than numbers.

> Poppy Spears and Toby Liddell are ambassadors for the Lessons of Auschwitz charity organisation.