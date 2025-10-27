Home plan for garage wins support of council’s review body after refusal
The Fife Planning Review Body looked at an application from Grace Olive Ltd for planning permission in principle for a property in the rear garden of 88, Main Street.
It had previously been turned down in the interests of residential amenity and road safety.
Appealing the decision, the applicant had highlighted that a similar development had been carried out at another property in the street.
Their review application added: “On-street parking is common in this area and not many houses in the surrounding area have off street parking. There were no objections during the application and neighbours were fully supportive of the application.”
Concerns were raised during the hearing about the loss of garden space at the property.
Councillor Jane-Ann Liston commented: “A week ago the Royal Horticultural Society happened to mention the huge amount of garden ground that has been lost in the country – something like 40 per cent. I have that at the back of my mind.”
Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy councillor Lesley Backhouse was less concerned.
“Given the number of properties where people are not wanting a lot of garden. Given the overall plans of the area, you still have a lot of green spaces locally,” she said.
The committee agreed to overturn the previous refusal and grant planning permission in principle.