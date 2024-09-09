Horse stables to be converted to short-term accommodation for Fife tourists

Tourists and guests will soon be able to stay in a renovated horse stable near Earlsferry.

Fife Council has granted Mrs Fiona Pratt from Discovery Homes, planning permission to convert an existing horse stables into a new, one bedroom studio property for short term accommodation.

“The proposals include the conversion and upgrade of an existing horse stable into a new one bedroom studio with open plan living/kitchen/dining at Grangehill,” planning papers stated.

According to developers, the existing stables were “most recently used for stabling horses” which were kept by the Grangehill owners for their children.

“The children have now left the family home and the horses sold. The stable is therefore surplus to requirements,” a planning statement said.

Mrs Pratt asked the council for permission to change the use of property – allowing the stables to be transformed into a short-term let property and guest house.

“The proposed structure will primarily be used for short term residential accommodation and on occasions for guest accommodation for family visitors,” planning papers said.

The planning statement claimed there is “proven demand” in East Neuk for short term accommodation.

“Our client would make the studio available during the times where demand regularly exceeds supply, primarily because of the popularity of Scottish Golf and the 'Outlander Effect’,” developers continued.

Fife Council decided this week that the plans are acceptable, and approved the application from Mrs Pratt.

Although the owners will need further permissions and licences to open the former stables as a short term let, the property transformation is now allowed to get underway.