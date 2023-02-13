The former Halifax Bank of Scotland building at 34 High Street has been empty for some time.

Now a planning application has been lodged to turn it into a takeaway.

It has come from Kinghorn based Sava Estates which is seeking permission from the local authority for a change of use.

The former bank in High Street, Kinghorn

The company said attempts to market the empty property had not generated any interest other than from hot good operators.

In a supporting statement, it said: “The proposed takeaway will see a new eating outlet introduced into the area and a vacant unit re-cycled which otherwise may have remained vacant for some time. It will generate rates for the local authority, see investment in the area and offer job opportunities to local residents.”

Proposed opening hours would be Sunday to Thursday 10:00pm-1:00pm, and Friday and Saturday 10:00am-midnight.