Hotel plan unveiled for St Andrews care home
The plans for Gibson House in Argyle Street form part of the major development at St Andrews West where all residents will move into next year.
The Scostman Group owns both sites and it has submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to change the home into a hotel with a view to adding an extension and carrying out alterations. Its proposals to change the 33-bed home will be put to the community at a consultation event at the Assembly Hall, Kilrymont Road, on January 22.
A statement submitted as part of the planning application said: “With the building of a new purpose home at St Andrews West, the original home will soon be vacated with residents moving in the Spring of next year. This proposed hotel at Gibson House is the second phase of this project. It offers the opportunity to secure the retention and continued use of this ‘B’ listed building to an extremely high ‘Scotsman’ standard.”
The consultation event will feature exhibition boards and opportunities to ask questions of the applicants. There will also be the opportunity to make written comments/suggestions. A dedicated website will also be set up in advance. Councillors will consider the application in due course.
