House and flats plan for bakery in north-east Fife town

Barnett’s Bakery in Cellardyke could be converted into a house and flats if planning approval is granted.

H. Barnett & Son, of Barnett’s Bakery, has applied for planning permission to convert the bakery at 35 Rodger Street into a three bedroom house and four one-bedroom flats. If approved, the proposal would bring the B-listed property back into use as local homes. The original tenement would become a three-bedroom house while the building extension would be subdivided to create four one-bedroom flats.

Developers say all historical elements such as cornicing, wooden panelling and fireplaces would be restored and maintained throughout the property.

Plans to convert the bakery have been lodged with Fife Council (Pic: Google Maps)

A planning statement claims the proposals would be a “sustainable and beneficial change to the current site.”

The proposal does not diminish the architectural integrity, historic fabric or elements of special interest of the listed building and does not adversely impact the character of the environment,” the statement continued.