House on historic site in St Andrews set for demolition to make way for flats

A London based company has unveiled plans to demolish a house in the centre of St Andrews, and replace it with eight flats.

Skye Sands Limited has submitted a planning application to flatten Greyfriars House in Greyfriars Gardens to make way for the proposed new development.

While the site has connections stretching back to the 16th century - it is assumed to have been originally part of the late medieval Franciscan Friary, from where the name Greyfriars originated - the house does not appear on any maps until the 1960s. It sits within the block, surrounded by greenery, and the site is accessed via pedestrian gateways on Greyfriars Garden. In the busy west end of the town.

A design statement, submitted as part of the planning application, said: “The existing house is proposed to be demolished, with the proposed development occupying a slightly larger footprint on the main part of the site, whilst retaining suitable garden ground and amenity space for the intended residents.

“Internally, the general arrangement is poorly laid out and not particularly adaptable. Having been constructed as a family home, it no longer serves this purpose. The condition of the internal spaces is also quite dated, with many upgrades required. There is also an existing dilapidated conservatory, currently inaccessible due to the unsafe nature of its condition.”

The applicant said the construction of new flats was “designed to complement the historic architectural context of the area.”

The proposal consists of of a three-storey building, two floors and a loft level. It is proposed to contain right homes - six maisonettes and two attic flats on the top floor. There are seven two-bed dwellings and one one-bed flat. The maisonettes are all accessed from the ground floor with their own door entry, and the flats will be reached via a common stair and entrance.

It is also proposed to carry out repairs to the existing medieval wall where cracks have been discovered, and vegetation is beginning to take hold.

The statement added: “The applicant has given careful and thoughtful consideration to the core aims of this project, ensuring that it not only respects but enhances the architectural setting. The impact of demolition has been weighed up in terms of future proofing the viability and functionality of housing accommodation on the site.” Councillors will consider the application in due course.