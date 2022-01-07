Houses and flats planned for surplus land in Fife town

Nineteen new properties are envisaged for the site adjacent to Caskieberran Road, which is not far from Tanshall Roundabout and is near a range of shops, community use buildings and Styx nightclub to the south east.

A total of 11 family homes have been proposed by Curtis Jones Property Developments, while there will be a further eight flats in a four-storey-high block as part of the vision for the triangular-shaped site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How the development in Caskieberran, Glenrothes, could look.

Planning consent has now been granted for the proposed development by Fife Council, despite the blueprint not meeting the council’s usual standards on garden ground.

Current guidelines from the local authority say new flats must be set in or have at least 50 square metres of private garden for each flat and each house should have 100 sqm, although the proposed flats have an average of 32 sqm per unit while the terraced houses offer rear garden ground ranging from 48 sqm to 94 sqm in area.

Nevertheless, case officer Ewen Campbell explained: “While the proposal would not meet the requirements of Fife Council's garden ground guidance, in this instance, it is considered that a reduction in the recommended garden ground area would be acceptable, given the form of the surrounding residential context which would allow the development to reflect this context and fit in with the general urban grain.

“The proposal is considered to be compatible with its surrounds in terms of land use and would not cause any detrimental impacts on residential properties within the proposed scheme or the surrounding area.

“The proposal would be considered acceptable in terms of its impact on road safety.

“The proposal is also considered to be in keeping with the scale, massing, layout and height of the existing built form at this location and would, therefore, be an appropriate form and design of development.”

Car parking will be provided in courtyard-style spaces, and off-street parking will be available to the rear.

Public open space also forms part of the plans to the south east of the site.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.