News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Houses planned on site of former car showroom site in Kirkcaldy

Four new houses could be built on a long-standing gap site in Kirkcaldy – if councillors give the go ahead.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:33 BST

The site at 92 Nicol Street next to the main Kirkcaldy rail line has sat empty for many years, but was previously home to a fireplace showroom, a car showroom and the former Plumb Center.

Over the years, it has been the subject of a number of bids for development, all of which have failed to materialise. Now, a company behind several previous attempts, has lodged a fresh planning application with Fife Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jagdis Properties, based in Dunnikier Business Park on Midfield Drive, wants to build four houses on the site, together with an access road. In 2019, Jagdis withdrew a planning application for 16 flats on the site.

The site at the heart of a ne planning bid (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)The site at the heart of a ne planning bid (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
The site at the heart of a ne planning bid (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Most Popular

A design statement, submitted as part of the planning application, said:

said: “The location gives the development access to all the major amenities associated with a central location and close proximity to major transport links. The site is flat over the whole area, with an embankment to the railway line to the east, the site is surrounded by a mix of stone wall and timber fencing. Currently the site is vacant and has been for several years. Full planning permission is sought for the erection of four detached dwelling houses and associated garages.”It added: “We believe that this development would be well integrated with its surroundings, a welcomed addition to the housing provision at the edge of town, and a positive contribution to the local community.”

The houses would sit next to the Tesco store and other businesses which have opened in recent years.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.

Related topics:KirkcaldyFife CouncilCouncillors