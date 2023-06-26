The site at 92 Nicol Street next to the main Kirkcaldy rail line has sat empty for many years, but was previously home to a fireplace showroom, a car showroom and the former Plumb Center.

Over the years, it has been the subject of a number of bids for development, all of which have failed to materialise. Now, a company behind several previous attempts, has lodged a fresh planning application with Fife Council.

Jagdis Properties, based in Dunnikier Business Park on Midfield Drive, wants to build four houses on the site, together with an access road. In 2019, Jagdis withdrew a planning application for 16 flats on the site.

The site at the heart of a ne planning bid (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

A design statement, submitted as part of the planning application, said:

said: “The location gives the development access to all the major amenities associated with a central location and close proximity to major transport links. The site is flat over the whole area, with an embankment to the railway line to the east, the site is surrounded by a mix of stone wall and timber fencing. Currently the site is vacant and has been for several years. Full planning permission is sought for the erection of four detached dwelling houses and associated garages.”It added: “We believe that this development would be well integrated with its surroundings, a welcomed addition to the housing provision at the edge of town, and a positive contribution to the local community.”

The houses would sit next to the Tesco store and other businesses which have opened in recent years.