On Wednesday, the West and Central Fife Planning committee rejected plans for prime farm ground near Glenrothes.

Mr C Wilkin, of Lydiard House, asked for planning permission in principle to develop a cluster of six residential properties adjacent to the B-listed Lydiard House along Windygates Road. Planning officers recommended refusal. They argued that there was no “justifiable” reason to go against the Scottish national planning framework which only allows development on prime agricultural land in specific cases.Fife’s t ransportation department further objected in the interests of pedestrian and road safety.

It said that access for a development of this size should not be taken from a private access road. It also had further concerns about access from the A911.

