Housing development in Fife town faces delays
New council housing in Cardenden is unlikely to be completed before the Spring after problems in delivering the development.
Work started on the long-awaited new affordable homes in the Woodbine area in September 2019 and had been forecast to be finished mid-way through the 2021/22 financial year.
However, members of the Cowdenbeath area committee have heard that the project to provide 43 new homes had been met with some difficulties.
Russel Gray, area housing manager, said that local developer NAStech Construction had pulled out halfway through.
“After successfully handing over 18 new properties, our contractor through unforeseen circumstances requested to be removed from the contract,” he noted.
“This has delayed the completion of Phase Three, and 19 properties are awaiting completion.”
Building services have taken over the contract and aim to complete work by February.
The development is a mix of properties with a high proportion of specific needs houses including, seven bungalows, 24 general needs houses and 12 cottage flats.