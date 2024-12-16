Housing development unveiled for site of former Fife care home

The site of a former Fife care home is set to be transformed under new plans lodged this week.

Developer Lovell Homes and Fife Council are behind the ambitious bid to regenerate the area with 40 affordable homes at the former Methilhaven Home on Methilhaven Road, Methil.

A planning application formally lodged with the local authority gives an insight into the proposed work. The land is owned by Fife Council and became available after the care home was moved to form part of Fife’s inter-generational facility on the former site of Kirkland High School.

A design statement, submitted as part of the planning application, said: “The development will provide much needed affordable homes in a sustainable location.” The homes will come complete with gardens and provide easy access a range of amenities and local services. The site is located within the catchment area for Methilhill Primary School, and Levenmouth Academy. The development will feature a combination of semi-detached, and a small number of bungalows, terraced and detached homes. New homes will mostly consist of two-storey dwellings, and a small portion being one-storey

How the site of the former care home could look (Pic: EMA Architecture)

The statement added: “There are no major physical constraints to development of the site. Consideration will be given to ensure the creation of a well connected, pleasant development that considers all identified mitigation measures

Vehicle access to the site will be formed around a central, primary route from Methilhaven Road. This will provide direct access for residents’ private drives and communal parking areas onto the existing road network, connecting the site to the wider local Methil area.

There will also be two shared surface areas that connect to the new primary route - these will provide a number of communal parking spaces.”

The proposal includes a comprehensive network of pedestrian routes throughout the site, allowing access to a wide range of local shops, parks, schools and public transport links.

Added the statement: “The proximity of these services and amenities will actively encourage cycling and walking.”

The proposed development is one of several put forward by the council and Lovell. They have also submitted a separate planning application for 26 flats in Alexander Road, Glenrothes. Councillors will consider them in due course.