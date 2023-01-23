News you can trust since 1871
Housing, hospitality, retail and leisure blueprint for former Fife colliery

A former colliery in Fife could be transformed under a new plan to create a retirement village, as well as retail, leisure and tourism opportunities - and a golf course, hotel and spa.

By Allan Crow
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 5:33pm

The massive project took its first steps this week with an initial application to Fife Council.

Comrie Development Company has submitted a formal screening opinion for a major development at the former Comrie Colliery in west Fife.

This is a procedure which will help to determine whether a proposed project is likely to have significant effects on the environment - and if it gets sign off, the company can then begin moves towards a formal planning application.

The site of the former Comrie Colliery
The colliery at Saline closed in 1986, leaving 181 hectares of land for potential development.

Comrie Development Company (CDC) is proposing a new major planning permission in Principle mixed-use development which includes leisure and tourism, employment, retail, retirement homes, residential, renewable energy, open space, landscape works, paths and associated works on land located to the north-west of the village of Comrie, north of Blairhall and north and adjacent to the A907.

It isn’t the first major development bid on the site - in 2014, the colliery was the subject of a proposal to build 77 homes, but it ended when the company behind went into liquidation.

HousingFifeFife Council