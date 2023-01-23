Housing, hospitality, retail and leisure blueprint for former Fife colliery
A former colliery in Fife could be transformed under a new plan to create a retirement village, as well as retail, leisure and tourism opportunities - and a golf course, hotel and spa.
The massive project took its first steps this week with an initial application to Fife Council.
Comrie Development Company has submitted a formal screening opinion for a major development at the former Comrie Colliery in west Fife.
This is a procedure which will help to determine whether a proposed project is likely to have significant effects on the environment - and if it gets sign off, the company can then begin moves towards a formal planning application.
The colliery at Saline closed in 1986, leaving 181 hectares of land for potential development.
Comrie Development Company (CDC) is proposing a new major planning permission in Principle mixed-use development which includes leisure and tourism, employment, retail, retirement homes, residential, renewable energy, open space, landscape works, paths and associated works on land located to the north-west of the village of Comrie, north of Blairhall and north and adjacent to the A907.
It isn’t the first major development bid on the site - in 2014, the colliery was the subject of a proposal to build 77 homes, but it ended when the company behind went into liquidation.