The massive project took its first steps this week with an initial application to Fife Council.

Comrie Development Company has submitted a formal screening opinion for a major development at the former Comrie Colliery in west Fife.

This is a procedure which will help to determine whether a proposed project is likely to have significant effects on the environment - and if it gets sign off, the company can then begin moves towards a formal planning application.

The site of the former Comrie Colliery

The colliery at Saline closed in 1986, leaving 181 hectares of land for potential development.

Comrie Development Company (CDC) is proposing a new major planning permission in Principle mixed-use development which includes leisure and tourism, employment, retail, retirement homes, residential, renewable energy, open space, landscape works, paths and associated works on land located to the north-west of the village of Comrie, north of Blairhall and north and adjacent to the A907.

