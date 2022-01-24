Housing plan for huge, empty shop in Fife town’s High Street

Allanwater Developments Limited has lodged plans with Fife Council seeking to demolish the old Snoozy Beds store in the High Street and create a row of eight new affordable townhouses.

The two-storey building was previously used as a bed retailer’s showroom, but it has been unoccupied and vacant for several years, and is now in a poor state of disrepair.

Allanwater Developments wants to tear down the prominent warehouse and replace it with two five-bed, two four-bed and four three-bed homes that will be purchased by Fife Council’s housing service to form part of its local housing authority stock.

Developers want to demolish the shop and build the new homes

Nicola McCowan Hill, planning manager for Allanwater Developments, said the company believes its plans will result in the positive redevelopment of a vacant site in the Levenmouth area.

“The design of the development makes best use of the characteristics of the site and it both respects and enhances the character of the surrounding area,” she said.

“The site will also be safely accessible from its surroundings by a variety of modes of transport, including on foot and by bicycle, by private car and public transport. The proposed development has been designed to take account of the physical characteristics and constraints of the site as well as the wider character of the area.

“The change of use from retail to residential use can be supported by the regeneration of this area of the High Street which has been redundant for a number of years evidencing no retail demand, and the new affordable housing residential use meets an established need in the settlement providing safe and energy efficient housing for eight families.

“We are of the view that the proposed development will help satisfy demand in the area for affordable housing and would not result in any additional pressure on existing infrastructure and resources in the area.”

The Bridge of Allan-based developers intend to use Kirkcaldy firm Enviro Kleen to clear the site and demolish the steel frame structure in a programme of work that is likely to last up to six weeks.

