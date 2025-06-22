Housing planned for empty commercial land near Cupar
F&H Property Development Ltd has applied to Fife Council for planning permission in principal to build five houses on land at Cairngreen.
The Perth based company wants to transform the site which is about 1.5 miles east of Cupar and was in commercial use for many years - it was home to a motorhomes business which ceased trading in 2018. The site has been marketed for sale for at least four years with no success, and is now falling into disrepair.
F&H Property bought the land early in 2024, but the family’s owners have owned two of the neighbouring properties for a number of years.
A planning statement said the proposed houses would “create a positive change to the unkept, vacant brownfield site.”
It added: “The proposals have no adverse impact on daylighting, sunlight or privacy to neighbouring properties and gardens. The proposals will provide energy efficient homes built with high-quantity sustainably sourced recyclable materials.”
Councillors will consider the application in due course.