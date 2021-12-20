Housing plans unveiled on site of former Fife police station

Robertson Partnership Homes has teamed up with Fife Council in a bid to build 17 new homes on land at Carslogie Road, which was home to the old police station until it was demolished in 2015.

Fifteen homes will be classed as affordable housing, helping the local authority meet demand for such properties in the area while also helping it reach its affordable housing targets Fife-wide.

The half-a-hectare site is owned by Fife Council, and has Rathcluan Country House Hotel to its west and Duffus Park to the north.

A supporting statement submitted along with the application explained the rationale behind the proposals.

“The vision for this new residential development at Carslogie Road, Cupar, is to provide an attractive housing development, for 17 new homes, which positively responds to its local setting,” it said.

“The proposal is designed to respond to site constraints, development opportunities and the landscape setting.

“The proposal has also been designed to comply with local and National Design Guidance to ensure that it provides new homes with a clear sense of place,”

The proposed housing for the site is a mix of semi-detached and terraced housing, with new homes being a mix of one or two-storey dwellings.

According to the plans, a continuous pedestrian route will connect from Carslogie Road to the new homes, open green space and parking courts within the development.

Two of the proposed new homes will have private driveways and the remainder of homes will have parking provided.

