How to have your say on the parks, civic spaces and green spaces that shape Fife's communities

Fifers are being asked to share their views on the parks, civic spaces and green spaces that shape their communities.

Whether it’s a favourite local park or a quiet riverside walk, Fife Council wants to hear about it as your opinion could help protect and improve these spaces for generations to come.

The council are currently carrying out a survey as part of their plans to develop an Open Space Strategy and they are urging as many people as possible to take part.

The public’s feedback will then be used to identify and protect special places so they aren’t lost to development; improve open spaces to make them more enjoyable and accessible and spot opportunities to add trees, paths, play areas and more.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s spokesperson for strategic planning, said: “Planning legislation requires councils to develop an Open Space Strategy and it will help us plan how we use and care for our existing, and new, open space infrastructure including greenspace.

"This includes grassy areas, gardens, civic spaces and the paths and tree-lined streets that connect them known as green networks.

"Every response helps us understand which spaces are thriving and which need a little extra care.

"It also ensures that no important area is missed and helps us plan for the needs of Fife’s communities.

"This consultation will also help shape the next Local Development Plan for Fife.

"It’s your chance to influence how open spaces are valued, maintained and enhanced in your community.”

The recent Our Place 2025 survey, asked for some general views and will be taken into account, but the council also need to explore some things related to open spaces in a bit more depth.

To take part in the survey visit haveyoursay.fife.gov.uk before November 24, where there is also a version aimed at children and young people too.