The creation of a ‘work from home’culture has left Fife Council with the challenge of what to do with offices now being used by as few as 15% of its workforce on some days.

It manages a £2.5billion network of 1700 buildings which is a “considerable cost” - and is now looking at a trial that could see offices closed on their least used days.

The proposal is contained in a paper that will go before councillors at a meeting of the economy and corporate services scrutiny committee on Thursday.

It reveals that office usage drops to as low as 15% on some days - typically Mondays and Fridays - but rises to 81% in midweek. A snapshot of how staff work showed an average weekly office usage in 2024 varied between 22% and 64%.

Fife Council's offices are under used as staff opt to work from home (Pic: derschoeneali /Pixabay)

Now, councillors will be asked to consider a pilot based on reduced operating hours on the days buildings are least used. Some opening hours could also be cut to save money - energy bills and maintenance matters cost the council some £5 million a year.

Cutting hours to 8:00am-6:00pm - the current model is 7:00am-8:00pm - would chop 30% off running costs. Other possibilities include accommodating staff from several departments within community facilities, and leasing out office spare to third parties - – in the past year it has accommodated additional staff from the NHS at Bankhead and Fife House, with some council worker using space at Lynebank Hospital in return, as well as Police Scotland, Nature Scot and the Forestry Commission.

The report said the council had “limited scope” to make large scale closures to its estate, but it has sold off some properties, with others now surplus to requirement.

Rothesay House in Glenrothes was demolished and the site cleared for future development, while staff at the office at 3/5 Wemyssfield in Kirkcaldy - which sits across from the Town House - have been relocated recently with the building now provisionally surplus to requirements and earmarked for disposal.

Work is also on going to look at the future of the county buildings in Cupar which also have low occupancy.

A report by Alan Paul, head of property services, said: “Closure and reuse would deliver significant revenue savings and, help to improve utilisation in retained facilities whilst also assisting the carbon reduction ambitions.”

Councillors will be told the 2025 assessment of office usage has yet to take place, but a snapshot at Fife House in Glenrothes suggested no material change in the days when offices were quiet or busy.

Mr Paul said: “Previous counts confirmed that office attendance is typically lower on Mondays and Fridays with a peak on Wednesday. This pattern is replicated across many organisations with a hybrid working arrangement. In addition to under occupied facilities, there are a number of wholly unoccupied premises.”