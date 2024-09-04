Huge rise in violence and aggressive behaviour towards Fife Council staff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There has been a “huge increase” in the number of violent and aggressive incidents towards Fife Council employees this year.

A report to councillors revealed there were 6,088 reported incidents of violence, aggression or threat. Of those, education and children’s services account for 94% of all recorded incidents - in the past year, the number of incidents towards education staff alone has risen by 39%.

“When I read the report, what was quite stark and shocking were the figures around violence and aggression,” Councillor Gordon Pryde (Labour for Dunfermline North) said. “The numbers in reflect a shocking increase.”

Compared to pre-covid figures, there has been a 175% increase in violent and aggressive incidents. In 2019/20, the council reported 1,743 violent, aggressive or threatening incidents towards education and children’s service staff. Last year, that figure had increased to 3,457. This past year, there were 4,809 incidents.

There has been a “huge increase” in the number of violent and aggressive incidents towards Fife Council employees this year. (Pic: Pixabay)

Councillor Auxi Barrera (SNP for Dunfermline North) said: “These figures can mean two things for me: either children and adults are more confident to report things they weren’t pre-covid or there are far more incidents now than pre-Covid.”

According to the report from Fife’s head of HR. Sharon McKenzie, the further increase is “as anticipated”.

“Reducing workplace violence continues to be a key focus within Fife Council and is an area identified as a Health and Safety priority,” she said.

The council has already been working to bring down the level of violence and aggression towards council staff – specifically those working in education.

“A comprehensive action plan was developed, and the actions are either complete or progressed well throughout 2023/24,” Ms McKenzie’s report said. “Education service staff, with responsibility for the actions, meet regularly to review and update the plan. This ensures the momentum is maintained.”

The action plan includes clarity for staff on how and when to report aggression, data monitoring, support for staff who report violence and aggression, consistent training, and robust guidance.

Reports have gone to Fife Council’s education scrutiny committee, and more reports on school violence and aggression are on the horizon later this month.

Education heads of service are also planning to hold cluster wellbeing roadshows in April and May 2024 for all staff.