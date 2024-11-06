Hundreds flock to jobs fair to find out about vacancies with Fife Council

Fife Council has celebrated yet another successful jobs fair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have now been three events promoting the wide range of job vacancies and career opportunities with the local authority in the last 12 months.

Organised with the DWP, nearly 600 people came to the Glen Pavilion in Dunfermline last Wednesday to find out about current vacancies and what it's like to work with Fife Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From pupils and school-leavers to older adults looking for opportunities or thinking about changing jobs and careers, a varied mix of people were keen to find out about what was on offer. They had the opportunity to speak to current staff from a range of council services including social care, grounds maintenance, facilities management, early years, pupil support and trades

Over 500 people visited the The Glen Pavilion in Pittencrieff Park for Fife Council’s third successful jobs fair. (Pic: Fife Council)

A number of presentations also took place where people were able to learn about how to apply for our vacancies and what to expect when working with some of our services.

Sharon McKenzie, head of HR, said: "Once again, the turnout for this latest event was really encouraging. It is great to see so many people keen to find out about our jobs. People are clearly attracted to working for Fife Council and can see the opportunities and benefits that a job for the council would bring them.

"It was a great opportunity to bring our vacancies to life with the chance to share first hand experiences from staff in a range of roles from catering and admin to adult social care and cleaning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff from Fife Council’s Deaf Communication Service were there to provide advice as well as assistance using British Sign Language for those attending presentations.

Sharon continued: "Another great benefit on the day for those who attended was the chance to find out about the support available from staff in our job clubs and employability teams, who were there for informal chats about the interests, skills and experience that are important when applying for roles.”

If you didn’t make the event, you can view the latest vacancies at www.fife.gov.uk/jobs or follow Fife Council Jobs on Facebook and @FCJobsOfficial on X (formerly Twitter).