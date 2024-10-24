Hundreds of student bedrooms in phase three of major St Andrews development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 700 new student bedrooms are on the horizon for the former Madras College buildings and grounds at Kilrymont in St Andrews.

It forms part of Scotsman Developments Ltd’s phase three plans for the former playing fields.

In total, 703 bed spaces are proposed within 132 accommodation clusters, and developers are also planning to retain and refurbish the existing Sports Hall building, community use facilities and pool hall. The details were confirmed in a planning application to bFife Council.

Phase one which was completed in September, reused the existing teaching block to provide 208 student rooms. Phase two is currently under construction to provide an additional 241 new build rooms. Phase three aims to build on previous phases to provide a “high quality, high amenity campus development which will support the growth of St Andrews and provide a supply of managed accommodation”. Over all three phases a total of 1,152 student rooms will be provided.

More than 700 new student bedrooms are on the horizon for the former Madras College buildings (Pics: Fife Council planning papers)

According to developers, the new student rooms will go a long way towards addressing some of the well-known housing issues in St Andrews – specifically Homes in Multiple Occupancy (HMO) concerns. These are primarily used by students, and developers said they have "constrained the amount of non-student housing within the wider St Andrews housing stock for years".

Scotsman Developments claimed that the town has “by far” the highest number of HMOs in Fife. According to developers, it has 85% of the Kingdom’s HMOs – a total of 974 in St Andrews alone.

“Amongst the reasons for this is the chronic shortage of purpose built student accommodation," a planning statement explained. “By delivering circa 700 new student bed spaces at Kilrymont in addition to those spaces already approved in Phases 1 and 2, the pressure on existing HMOs throughout the town can reduce significantly.”

In turn, they said this can “potentially secure the reintroduction of existing housing stock back into the wider market”.

If the plans are approved, the project will see two central blocks of accommodation built within the Kilrymont site’s courtyard area. They will be positioned to provide open views of the existing listed buildings.

Blocks of 2.5 storey terraced houses will run along the eastern and western edges of the site – each property being a self-contained 6-bedroom cluster. Three-storey townhouses are planned along the northern edge of the site, each accommodating four flats of seven bedrooms.

In addition, developers have planned to provide 352 cycle parking spaces, 44 car parking spaces, and greenspace and landscaping within the site.

“The project will deliver a vibrant, inclusive, comfortable, and sustainable living environment for students, as well as an extensive public park with opportunities for recreation,” a planning statement said.

“The site and amenities will be open and welcoming to students and local residents fostering a sense of community, promote well-being, and provide various opportunities for social interaction and relaxation.”

Phase three has also provided the opportunity to retain the building and improve its pool, gym and changing facilities.

“The refurbished building will offer a pool and sports court, thus providing a desirable community use,” the design and access statement said. “It will be open not only to the students of the development, but also local residents and the wider community of St Andrews.”

Fife Council will consider the application in due course.