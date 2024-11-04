Improved access unveiled to Fife church yard which is part of region’s Pilgrims’ Way

A church yard which is part of Fife’s Pilgrim Way is set to become more accessible thanks to a new set of steps and a platform lift.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Council’s plans to upgrade access to the historic B-listed Markinch Parish churchyard were approved this week.

The churchyard is not accessible to wheelchair users or people with limited mobility. Currently, the only entry is through a set of seven “uneven” steps leading up to the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the churchyard is a publicly accessible site that attracts people of all mobility needs, ensuring inclusive access is important,” a planning statement said. “As such, it is proposed that a new set of steps be constructed to improve the access experience for all.”

There will be better access to Markinch Parish Church yard (Pic: Google Maps)

The plans will also increase access with an external platform lift which will be installed adjacent to the new steps.

The churchyard is a stop on the well-established long-distance walking and cycling route, Fife Pilgrim Way and it has seen an increase in the number and variety of people visiting from both the local and wider community.

According to the council, the accessibility works will not detract value from or negatively impact the churchyard or any of the other listed monuments nearby – including the church itself, which is A-listed, or the B-listed Session House, immediately adjacent to the steps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new accessibility features will be located within the footprint of the existing steps to minimise the disturbance to both the churchyard and on the adjacent street area. The platform lift will be located on the street side to minimise the interaction with the Session House.