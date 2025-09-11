Improvement work for two Fife roads as council projects wait on contractor

Improvement work on two North East Fife roads is to be driven forward after Fife Council confirmed it is having to defer three other projects.

Work on the B945 from the U045 to the A914 St Michaels had been due to take place in October as part of the area roads programme for 2025/26, but it has now been put off until next summer due to a drainage issue.

Two other schemes, £594,000 of work on the C23 at Drummy Wood and a £104,000 project on the B937 Quarry Road to Fife Zoo, will also be delayed until the next financial year due to a lack of contractor availability.

Ross Tulloch, service manager for asset management and commercial, told members of the North East Fife area committee that the latter delays were due to a “national shortage” of contractors who deal with coal tar.

Work is set to take place on the A914 from Kettlebridge to Pitlessie (Pic: Submitted)

He continued: “We would propose that these schemes are deferred and in order to make best use of resources having reassessed the programme, there are two schemes proposed to be brought in as substitutes to be promoted in the place.

“We would be taking forward a group of already agreed category two reserve schemes but also these in addition to that.”

A total of £254,000 will now be spent on resurfacing the A91 Low Road at Auchtermuchty between the High Road and Carswell Road junctions once already agreed work on a drainage issue is carried out.

The A914 from Kettlebridge to Pitlessie will also benefit with £579,000 now earmarked to be spent on improvements as the stretch is said to be in poor condition and has been flagged as a priority.