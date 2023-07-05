Initial questions being asked around potential major development in Kennoway

Developers have approached Fife Council regarding a potential 150 home development, but plans are in the very early stages.

Bidwells property consultancy agency has asked Fife Council whether or not an Environmental Impact Assessment screening will be necessary ahead of a formal planning application. The request outlines plans for a potential major development spread across 4.2 hectares of grassland between Halfields Gardens and Leven Road on the edge of Kennoway.

“The site is allocated for 190 homes in the FIFEplan across the entire site, however this application would only seek to develop 150 homes over a reduced site area,” the request stated. “The delivery of this site, and the wider Kennoway sites, would ensure the needs of the housing market area are met. The delivery of this site and the surrounding allocations would also promote the longevity of the local centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals are at the earliest possible stages of planning. Because it is a major development, developers will likely need to submit a Proposal of Application Notice with a 12 week public consultation period ahead of a formal planning application. Bidwells has said that siting and design principles will be set out at a later planning stage.

According to their recent request, the ultimate aim is for the development to be “cohesive in the surrounding environment and have a minimal impact.”

“The proposal will be carried out in accordance with the priorities and requirements of the allocation,” the request stated.