Injuries, increased demand and congestion lead to booking system for Fife recycling centre

Signs have gone up at the Dalgety Bay Recycling Centre. From Monday, the centre will move to a new booking system. (Image from Councillor David Barratt)

Dalgety Bay Recycling Centre will move to a new online booking system from Monday, July 29.

The decision has been made by Cireco, the organisation that manages Kingdom recycling centres on behalf of Fife Council, and was announced earlier this week.

They claim the move is due to “increasing demand and congestion at the site causing safety risks to the public and site staff”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, local councillors have also revealed that three onsite injuries – two of which required ambulance services to attend – have contributed to the decision.

Dalgety Bay and Inverkeithing councillor David Barratt (SNP) described two of the incidents as “slips and trips”. One person tripped over the curb. Another, tripped over an item that was placed on the curb for recycling.

The third injury occurred as a car reversed into a space, backed over the curb, and hit a member of staff.

Councillor Dave Dempsey added: “[These incidents] are clearly not good and it’s clearly something you don’t want to have a repeat of, but it’s not clear how having a booking system to get in is going to stop somebody from putting something down and tripping over it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “There’s a disconnection between what’s happened – which needs to be sorted – and this reaction [from Cireco]. It seems to be a solution to a different problem.”

WHO MADE THE DECISION?

The decision to move to the new booking system was made by Cireco bosses and not by Fife Council.

Local Labour councillor Patrick Browne explained that Cireco is an external organisation that has a service level agreement with Fife Council to operate recycling centres across the Kingdom.

“They have the responsibility on a day to day basis for the recycling centre and arising out of that, they have responsibility for ensuring the safety of the public when they’re using the facility. That’s the reason why they’ve taken this decision,” Cllr Browne said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the service agreement, Cireco has the power to make decisions about operational matters at recycling centres.

Cireco is claiming this new booking system counts as an operational matter. Local councillors disagree.

“The folk who are in charge have decided that the answer is a booking system. It’s probably fair to say that no one else is very convinced,” Cllr Dempsey said.

“I’m not on board with it and I don’t think anybody outside of [Cireco] is on board with it. We’re [now] having a debate with them about whether this is an operational matter or a change of policy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “Cireco contend that it’s an operational matter that’s down to them. My argument is that it’s a change of service to the public and a change of policy that ought to be discussed with councillors.”

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Across the board, local councillors have been advocating for a review of this decision. Cllr Barratt believes there are alternative solutions.

At the very least, Cllr Dempsey believes the safety report and the subsequent Cireco decision should be aired out in public.

“The answers I’ve had back so far suggest that this decision is the end of it – the decision has been made and there’s no overturning it. But I don’t consider this to be the end of it and I’ll be seeking it to be brought up at committee level,” Cllr Barratt stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Likewise, Cllr Browne said councillors will be demanding further information from Cireco.

“I think we need to see what the impact is in terms of usage levels and other unintended consequences that Cereco maybe hasn’t thought about. Once we know what those are, we can then pursue the matter further,” he said.

He emphasised that Fife Council are now trying to discuss the situation with Cireco and work out what the other options are for dealing with the concerns that they have raised.

THE BOOKING SYSTEM:

The booking system can be found on the Fife Council website here: https://www.fife.gov.uk/kb/docs/articles/bins-and-recycling/recycling-points-and-centres

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Monday, July 29, residents will be required to reserve their preferred date and time to enter the Dalgety Bay Recycling Centre.