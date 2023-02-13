It has been included in the Scottish Empty Homes Awards for ‘best use of data to inform empty homes practice.’

The local authority’s empty homes service has been working closely with the property acquisitions team to identify and acquire empty homes to meet local housing demands.

Joanne Saurin, a housing professional on the team, said: “Having a register that is current, and which pulls information from various sources, allows us to interrogate the data and reach owners at the earliest opportunity. Using the data, we act proactively to contact empty home owners to advise them of the services we can offer.

The awards winners will be announced next month.

“This approach can assist the owner in finding the right option to bring their property back into use quicker. I see this as a win-win; the owner finds the right option for them and the affordable housing stock in Fife increases.”