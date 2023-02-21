They plan no further visits to Hill of Beath Primary School and Nursery Class in Cowdenbeath, noting: “We are confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve.”

The inspectors highlighted some of the school’s strengths as well as areas it wanted to see improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said it had “friendly children who engage well with digital technology as part of their learning” adding: “They are proud of their achievements and enjoy sharing these with each other and adults.”

Hill O'Beath Primary School

Hey liked the fact staff planned and delivered high quality learning and teaching experiences, while senior leaders have led improvements in learning and teaching approaches across the primary classes.

Inspectors want to see improved learning and teaching in the nursery class, noting: “This will require focused leadership to create a cohesive team who are better able to support children to make the progress they are capable of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad