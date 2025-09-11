Inspectors praise ‘positive, welcoming’ learning environment at Fife school

Inspectors have praised the work being done to support pupils at a Fife school for pupils with complex additional support needs.

Their report highlighted the “positive and welcoming learning environment” at John Fergus School in Glenrothes.

Based in the town centre, it has four large classrooms with additional areas to offer quiet spaces for individual activities, a gym/dining hall and a library area, plus a sensory room.

Education Scotland Inspectors visited the school in June, and met with parents and carers, children, and staff. Their report praised the work being done at John Fergus and said: “Staff build nurturing and respectful relationships with learners and the wider school community.”

It added: “Families appreciate how the headteacher seeks, values and acts upon their views.

Staff support learners to develop their communication skills very effectively. As a result, almost all children and young people can express their wants and opinions well.

“Learners develop a wide range of valuable skills within the school and in the wider community. These help children and young people to develop their independence in preparation for leaving school.”

The report was welcomed by headteacher, Pam Kirkum, who said “We are delighted that the inspectors have recognised the strong relationships within the school family and the breadth of skills our children and young people develop ay John Fergus and our wider community. We strongly believe our children and young people should be part of our local area and supported to access it in order to enhance their lives as they grow into adulthood.

"We are very proud to work closely with our families in order to support the progression, communication and wellbeing of our children and young people, as well as provide support for parents, carers and the wider family, to navigate the additional aspects that they have to deal with. It is very much a collaboration centred on a holistic approach to every child and young person’s education and wellbeing.”

Jackie Funnell, education manager at Fife Council, added: “We're delighted with the strengths identified in the recent visit from Education Scotland to John Fergus Special School, in particular the positive and welcoming learning environment and staff’s commitment to children’s rights which supports all children and young people to attain and achieve.”

Areas identified for improvement this session included the headteacher support staff to review how they plan and assess learning, and teachers to continue to develop their approaches to learning and teaching to ensure lessons offer all children and young people appropriate levels of challenge.