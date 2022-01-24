Jobs boost if new processing plant on outskirts of Kirkcaldy gets go-ahead

Skip hire firm Hamilton McIlroy Smith JNR Recycling Limited have pinpointed land to the east of Strathore Road in Thornton for their proposed venture, which would repurpose and remediate raw material while eliminating any contaminants going to landfill.

The site, which is just behind the former Fife Fire and Rescue Service headquarters, is currently used as a lorry storage area and is next to various commercial businesses with vacant land to the south.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plant would be on land to the east of Strathore Road in Thornton

It was also formerly used by Strathore Plant Hire, which maintains and stores vehicles at a new base in Thornton Low Road.

A supporting statement provided alongside the application to Fife Council said the plan would bring “much-needed” jobs into the area, adding that the operational hours would not have any significant impact on the road network or nearby residents.

The facility will be used to collect raw materials from other sites and off-load into a sorting area to remove any debris such as bricks and large stones metals etc.

After collecting the materials from other sites, the company will then use its own fleet of trucks to process the material - although it estimates that will lead to a 1% increase in vehicle movements over the week and a modest 15% increase on a Saturday.

Fife Council will now consider the application. If more than five letters of objection are received during the initial public consultation period, local councillors will be left with the final say.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.