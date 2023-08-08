News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Kettle Produce wants council backing for caravans for seasonal workers

A Fife farm has added temporary caravans for up to 20 seasonal farm workers - but it needs council approval for them to stay in place.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 7th Aug 2023, 18:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 15:34 BST

Kettle Produce, owners of Balmalcolm Farm in Cupar, have submitted a retrospective planning application to put five second-hand caravans on a portion of ground to house the workers - a move the business says is necessary to ensure food security.

Kettle Produce is a market leader for the provision of fresh and prepared vegetables, and the company employs more than 1,100 permanent staff across two sites in the region. Balmalcolm Farm is home to a 11,500 square meter factory where a range of vegetables including brassicas, roots, and salads are processed, packed, prepared and washed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The applicant requires labour to be present on site to ensure vegetable crops can be planted, harvested, graded and packed to achieve their customers’ orders and maintain food security within the UK,” a planning statement said

Kettle Produce, owners of Balmalcolm Farm in Cupar, have submitted a retrospective planning application to put five second-hand caravans on a portion of ground (Pic: Fife Free Press)Kettle Produce, owners of Balmalcolm Farm in Cupar, have submitted a retrospective planning application to put five second-hand caravans on a portion of ground (Pic: Fife Free Press)
Kettle Produce, owners of Balmalcolm Farm in Cupar, have submitted a retrospective planning application to put five second-hand caravans on a portion of ground (Pic: Fife Free Press)
Most Popular

“As a consequence, there is a clear locational requirement for the [caravans] to support the growth and diversification of this well-established agricultural business, which acts as both a significant employer within the local area and a key part of the agricultural business network of the wider Fife area.”

The caravans, along with a smoking hut and welfare unit, have already been moved onto the farm site. The food manufacturer previously believed it was a permitted development. However, Fife Council denied the application a certificate of lawfulness and insisted that the proposals go through the full planning process.

Kettle Produce said the location is well removed from any existing residential properties in the surrounding area and highlighted that the site is small-scale and mobile.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This means that should there no longer be a requirement for seasonal worker accommodation on site then the site can be returned to its previous agricultural use, avoiding any long-term adverse impact on this agricultural land,” a planning statement said.

According to planning papers, it is anticipated that the caravans are likely to be occupied on a year-round basis based on the demands of the business.

The council will consider the application in due course.

Related topics:FifeFife Council