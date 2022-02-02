Key changes to bin collections in Fife town

All grey bins in the town centre, which are currently used for landfill waste, will be swapped over for a blue bin on Tuesday, March 1, in a bid to bring the area into line with the rest of the region.

On that day, residents should leave their grey bin out for collection and once it has been emptied leave it at the kerbside from where it will be swapped for a blue bin later that day.

The replacement blue bin is the same size as the grey bin.

Picture Michael Gillen

Sandy Anderson, waste operations service manager said: “We’re bringing St Andrews town centre in line with other areas who use their blue bins for landfill waste, but the collection frequency will remain the same.”

Most of Fife currently uses the grey bin for paper and cardboard, while the blue bin is used for landfill waste.

Properties in St Andrews town centre area who currently have a grey landfill bin collected weekly and a blue bin used for paper and cardboard collected every four weeks will be affected too.

Both bins should be left out for collection on March 1 and, once emptied, should be used in line with the new arrangements – landfill waste in the blue bin and paper and cardboard in the grey bin.

But town centre residents using communal bins or black sacks will be unaffected by these changes and these bins will continue to be collected weekly.

