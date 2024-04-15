Kinghorn pub  bids to bring strip of land that was a former beer garden back into use

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Auld Hoose in Kinghorn has asked Fife Council for the go-ahead for a change of use for garden ground to an outside amenity, form a gated access and install a canopy. The bar, at 6-8 Nethergate, said in a supporting statement the land had no public access.

Documents submitted as part of the application show that it is owned by B&L Bars, and consists of a strip of ground to the south of the pub that was previously part of a beer garden.

The former building was demolished around 1960 and back filled with rubble behind a wall which separates the road and public access - it currently has no access. On behalf of B&L Bars, Mr John Devenny wants to secure a change of use to make use of the land.