Kirkcaldy: 100 new homes get go-ahead at former linoleum factory

Miller Homes' application for 105 homes on the former Forbo Nairn site, to the south west of Victoria Hospital, was waved through with little issue during Wednesday's central and west planning committee meeting.

While it did not meet all the requirements the council typically asks of developers, the net economic and residential benefits of the plan offset any bureaucratic failures.

Under its own local development plan – the blueprint for the Kingdom against which all planning applications are assessed – the Den Road site is earmarked for 100 homes and additional employment use.

How the Miller Homes development in Kirkcaldy may look

Miller's plans are for five more homes than expected, with little land left over for further development.

And because the land is vacant and derelict, under council planning rules the housebuilder is also exempt from providing any contributions to local education, public art, green space or transport budgets.

Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy Labour councillor Gordon Langlands was dismayed at the loss of potential extra cash for the council, particularly in education.

Kirkcaldy has established problems with secondary school capacity.

Viewforth High School has 669 pupils and was only designed to take 600. This problem will only be exacerbated by the new development, Cllr Langlands told the meeting.

He said: "The capacity in high schools appears to be very critical. A large sum of money is going to be needed to get extra classes for the future...I find it quite disappointing [no extra funding is being provided] because it means the money will have to come from elsewhere."

A total of 23 objections were made, but ultimately dismissed following a recommendation from officers to approve the plans.

Miller has been served with 30 conditions. These include a requirement to build connecting footpaths out of the development before the 65th home is occupied and controls on the size of parking spaces and how construction vehicles access the site.

In a statement included with the application, Miller said: “The proposed development will achieve a sense of place for the location helping to create an attractive residential environment within a self-contained, welcoming, safe and pleasant environment."

