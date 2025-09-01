Kirkcaldy business' bid to create unique outdoor nursery splits councillors

Plans to create a unique outdoor nursery in Fife have been given the go-ahead after councillors narrowly upheld an appeal against refusal.

A Kirkcaldy based company wanted to launch the business on land south of Crompton Road in Southfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes,

Linktown Nursery’s bid to get Nurture Outdoors off the ground had fallen foul of planning regulations for the site which is zoned for other businesses. Councillors were also concerned at the limited ways of getting there, stating customers would have to go by car to what officers described as “an unsustainable location.”

The application came before Fife Council’s planning review committee after being turned down for planning permission, and got the go-ahead by three votes to two.

The company has got the go ahead for its outdoor nursery (Pic: jatocreate/Pixabay)

Linktown Nursery wanted to change the use of disused plant nursery/garden centre grounds which sits next to an existing accessible woodland and pond, providing children “with a controlled experience with nature and plays an integral part in the child’s outdoor learning.” It said the nursery has been passed by the Care Inspectorate and Fife Council Early Years Team as a forest kindergarten.

A supporting statement added: “This site is unique to Fife. The site is perfect as the woods are very quiet with very minimal foot traffic.

“It has been deliberately chosen as it is quiet and away from busy streets and noise. Within the early years there has been an increase in additional support needs children which is a massive struggle for current nurseries. Extensive studies have shown the benefits of learning outdoors for health, education and development but there aren’t enough establishments to offer this.

“Most nurseries cannot build on current sites, even with recent government cash injections. This is a very quiet site with very little foot traffic which has been detrimental in getting approval from the Care Inspectorate.”

The company said feedback from current industrial estate tenants was positive, adding: “ The site is deliberately away from localised areas as it is a fully outdoor/forest service. This is something that is becoming more, and more needed within early years development. Both areas of Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes do not offer this at present.”

Officers raised concerns over access, transport links and how the business was not compatible with employment use earmarked for the industrial estate. There were also concerns of the possible impact on children’s health in an industrial estate.

But, Councillor Lesley Backhouse (Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy, SNP) punished for approval, adding: “There are core paths behind the property and next to it. Anyone looking fro this type of care is more likely to be looking at sustainable travel, walking and cycling. The whole point of an outdoor nursery is it is not on a main road so you do have to drive to it.”

The committee heard a nursery existed at Methil Docks, and that there was no information on any impact on the loss of the land to industrial use. Said Councillor Ken Caldwell (Buckhaven. Methil & Wemyss Villages, SNP): “Sometimes there has to be acceptance we have to put something different within an industrial estate to help serve people who work there.”

Committee convener, Councillor David Barratt (Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay, SNP), moved to reject the appeal and uphold the reasons for it, stating: “I have legitimate concerns over the site given the land use it is designated for. We do not have enough information to assess the potential impact on this so lack of info should be refused.”

In a vote, the committee approved the nursery plans by three to two.