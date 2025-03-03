Kirkcaldy business park to expand after new building turned 90 degrees to please planners

A major business park in Fife is set to expand.

Fife Council has secured permission to build five new business units on vacant land on the southern side of John Smith Business Park on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy.

The Begg Road proposal is for a single building subdivided into five units with parking, road infrastructure and landscaping.

A design statement, submitted as part of the application, said it would create a new baseline for Fife Council’s programme of delivery of light industrial/commercial units.

The new unit at John Smith Business Park in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

The plans were first submitted in 2022 when planners said they wanted to see the new building re-orientated 90 degrees to allow the north elevation to match up with Ostlers Way. That led to new drawings and a new application being submitted which was approved this week with the standard clause that development most begin within three years.

Currently there are two properties within the business park - Iona House and Lomond House. According to the InvestFife website, current park occupiers include Marston’s, Commscope Technologies, Vericall and Flexispace.

In 2022 the council invested £300,000 at Iona House for major refurbishments. It was announced that the 28,000sq ft building would be redecorated, undergo electrical repairs, have new windows installed, and upgrade its toilet facilities.

The new development will compromise of a maximum five light industrial/office units in a terrace configuration. Some of the units could be amalgamated if required in the future.