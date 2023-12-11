Brenwood Motor Company submitted a planning application to Fife Council for permission to carry out the work at its Suzuki premises at Waverley Road in Mitchelston Industrial Estate. Councillors approved it last week.

A planning statement, submitted as part of the application, said the 120 sqm2 development is intended to provide a covered area for existing valeting operations currently undertaken within the main building which is operating at full capacity.

The facility, which would operate between 9:00am and 5:00pm Monday to Sunday, would allow for a dedicated space to complete the valeting of vehicles prior to being presented for sale or handover to customers. According to the supporting statement, these operations will not include the wet washing of vehicles. It is intended solely for the detailing and polishing of vehicles internally and externally.