Kirkcaldy car repair business gutted by fire seeks to rebuild premises

The owners of Star Performance have applied to Fife Council for permission for a replacement unit at its base at Frances Industrial Park, Wemyss Road, Dysart.

The long-established family business wants to rebuild the shell of the light industrial unit which was destroyed by fire in mid-April. It recently posted a message of thanks on its Facebook page to its customers for their support, adding: “We are currently in the process of trying to get back up and running as soon as we possibly can.”

The request for a certificate of lawfulness was lodged in this week’s planning applications. It comes just six weeks after the dreadful fire destroyed the building. Fire crews worked through the night amid fears the flames could spread to neighbouring properties. In all, six appliances were despatched from stations across Fife, with one crew from Larbert to help. Councillors will consider the application in due course.