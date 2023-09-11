Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owners of the long-established Star Performance have been given the go-ahead by Fife Council to replace their unit at its base at Frances Industrial Park, Wemyss Road, Dysart.

The family business got approval to rebuild the shell of the light industrial unit which was destroyed by fire in mid-April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Star Performance sought permission to carry out the work just six weeks after the dreadful fire which saw fire crews worked through the night amid fears the flames could spread to neighbouring properties. In all, six appliances were despatched from stations across Fife, with one crew from Larbert to help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...