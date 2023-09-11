Kirkcaldy car repair business gutted by fire set to rebuild premises
The owners of the long-established Star Performance have been given the go-ahead by Fife Council to replace their unit at its base at Frances Industrial Park, Wemyss Road, Dysart.
The family business got approval to rebuild the shell of the light industrial unit which was destroyed by fire in mid-April.
Star Performance sought permission to carry out the work just six weeks after the dreadful fire which saw fire crews worked through the night amid fears the flames could spread to neighbouring properties. In all, six appliances were despatched from stations across Fife, with one crew from Larbert to help.
Councillors approved the application with the standard condition that work must commence within three years,