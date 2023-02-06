A planning application has been submitted by Cupra Fife to carry out the work at its premises at Fife Seat Ltd in Millie Street.

The company wants to extend its existing showroom to allow the business to expand.

A design statement submitted as part of the planning application said: “The existing showroom building is generally in good condition after being refitted in 2018, but is in need of modernisation to accommodate the changing technologies of CUPRA and corporate guidance. “

An artist's impression of how the garage might look was submitted as part of the planning application

If approved, the work would include a new extension of approximately 92m2. This would include more space for cars and a new handover bay for clients. The company also wants to activate the upper mezzanine to create an additional area for staff, including additional office space and two meeting rooms.